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Official Trailer for Burstein's 'The Boy Who Stole Billions?' FTX Docu
By EDITORIALS,4 days ago
"The numbers just keep growing without that much going towards charity." Prime Video has debuted the official trailer for a docu series titled The Boy Who Stole Billions?, yet another story about the infamous FTX fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried. It's another documentary looking at Sam but will play along with the actual (fictional TV) series about him from Netflix called The Altruists. "Let's start at the beginning." Made by award-winning doc filmmaker Nanette Burstein, known for her films On the Ropes, The Kid Stays in the Picture, American Teen, Going the Distance, and Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes. "The fantasy crumbled with jaw-dropping speed, and in the first two parts of a forthcoming series, Nanette Burstein takes us on a forensic autopsy of what went wrong." I just don't know why we need to keep retelling his story and then trying to give him some grace – he's just a greedy idiot who is in prison where he belongs now. End of story.