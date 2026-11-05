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Bluetooth Is Getting Nearly Four Times Faster in 2027, Starting With Better Wireless Audio
3 days ago
Most people buy earbuds, headphones, and wearables, and they’ll benefit first. Expect the first compatible gear to show up around CES in January. Bluetooth audio has always been the weak link, and this upgrade is the first one in a while that could change how your earbuds sound. I do love it when new standards are announced, ratified, and adopted. And when manufacturers start implementing them, consumers benefit.