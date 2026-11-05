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Serum Ammonia in Cirrhosis: Clinical Impact of Hyperammonemia, Utility of Testing, and National Testing Trends
By Sasha Deutsch-Link,5 days ago
Ammonia is central to the pathophysiology of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) in cirrhosis. Serum ammonia levels have prognostic value and have been implicated in sarcopenia, hepatotoxicity, and immune dysfunction. Studies indicate that clinicians frequently order serum ammonia levels in decompensated cirrhosis; however, the clinical utility of serum ammonia levels has been questioned, citing challenges in accurate measurement and interpretation. This article involves a primary review of the literature to evaluate the importance of serum ammonia in cirrhosis and examines the clinical utility of serum ammonia levels in the management of HE. In addition to the review, we conducted primary research using national claims data to investigate national trends in practitioner use of serum ammonia.