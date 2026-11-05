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Trey Anastasio, in Howard Stern interview, discusses playing with Springsteen (LISTEN HERE)
By JAY LUSTIG,4 days ago
On his Nov. 2 appearance on SiriusXM Satellite Radio’s “Howard Stern Show,” Phish frontman and Princeton native Trey Anastasio discussed the first concert he ever attended, when he was 14 — Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at Princeton University’s Jadwin Gym, on Nov. 1, 1978 — and the two times he performed with Springsteen. The Boss made guest appearances with Phish at the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee in 2009, and with The Trey Anastasio Band when they took the stage immediately before Springsteen and The E Street Band did at tbe Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, in 2024.