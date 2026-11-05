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The James Desk: Leather-Wrapped Elegance for the Modern Home Office by Rottet Studio
By Global Design News,5 days ago
The James Desk was envisioned as an elegant and sophisticated solution for the home office. It features a set of natural wood storage drawers, an undermount leather-wrapped saddle pocket and a hidden leather-wrapped storage compartment within the elongated writing surface. With ample storage and wire management to keep a clean...