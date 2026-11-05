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This Day in History: November 5 Uncovers the Gunpowder Plot
By Riverbender Staff,2 days ago
On November 5, 1605, English authorities discovered a plan to blow up Parliament during its ceremonial opening, when King James I and much of the country’s leadership would be present. The failed Gunpowder Plot became one of history’s best-known attempts to overthrow a government. It grew out of religious conflict and restrictions on English Catholics, and its discovery brought executions and further restrictions. More than four centuries later, Britain’s Bonfire Night and the widely recognized image of Guy Fawkes show how a failed conspiracy can leave a lasting mark on public memory.
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