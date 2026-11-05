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Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School showcases High Tunnel
4 days ago
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister recently showcased progress with its High Tunnel, which focuses on agricultural education through hands-on activities, during its Title I Night. The High Tunnel allows students to complete “real world” activities that align with the state’s Science education standards. See additional photographs in the photo gallery on the newspaper’s website, www.warrenrecord.com.