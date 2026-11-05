undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Day in Music History: Nov. 5, From Nat King Cole to ABBA
By Riverbender Staff,2 days ago
Seventy years ago, on Nov. 5, 1956, Nat King Cole stepped into a role that challenged American television’s racial barriers. NBC premiered “The Nat King Cole Show,” giving a Black musician his own national network musical variety program. The debut offered something more consequential than another place to hear a popular singer: It placed a Black entertainer at the center of the broadcast, as its host and defining personality.