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Apple Will Start Scanning “Anyone With the Link” iCloud Shares for Harmful Content in iOS 27.3
4 days ago
Many families share vacation photos and large files through public iCloud links. This changes who can look at those links, so it is worth understanding before you use them. Public iCloud links will soon get a content check, so if you share family photos that way, consider switching to “People you choose.” File and photo sharing is extremely easy with services like iCloud, Google Drive and Photos, Microsoft OneDrive, and others. It seems like Apple is taking a first step toward making its service a little more secure.