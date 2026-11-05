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PRESS RELEASE: Indianapolis Area McDonald’s Honoring Veterans with Free Meals
4 days ago
The following is a press release for McDonald's USA. McDonald’s restaurants in the Indianapolis area are honored to serve veterans, active-duty military members and their families each and every day. This year, McDonald’s restaurants across the region will be recognizing Veterans Day in a special way, by offering current and former military members free food.
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