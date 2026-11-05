undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Office of Louisiana Highway Construction (OLHC) personnel joined local leaders and project partners in Natchitoches Parish last week to celebrate the completion of the LA 487 bridge replacement over Brushy Bayou
4 days ago
Office of Louisiana Highway Construction (OLHC) personnel joined local leaders and project partners in Natchitoches Parish last week to celebrate the completion of the LA 487 bridge replacement over Brushy Bayou, several months ahead of its originally anticipated October completion. The bridge reopened in July. On hand to cut the ribbon was Wayne Halm, District 3 Parish Councilman. “We have a long…