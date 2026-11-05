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City announces street closures for CASA Run Saturday, Nov. 7
4 days ago
The City of Natchitoches informs the public of upcoming road closures in preparation for the CASA Superhero 5K/Fun Run, taking place on Saturday, Nov 7, in the downtown area. The riverbank will close to vehicular traffic at 6 a.m. Saturday to allow for setting up and will remain closed until the conclusion of the event at noon. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, police will provide rolling barricades…