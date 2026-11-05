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Wells Fargo exec sees ‘now or never’ M&A attitude
By Caitlin Mullen,4 days ago
The CEO of corporate and investment banking at Wells Fargo expects a “now or never” view is likely to spur merger and acquisition activity over the next year. Fernando Rivas, speaking Thursday at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston annual conference, pointed to this week’s midterm election results as an indication the more permissive regulatory attitude toward deals may disappear in two years.