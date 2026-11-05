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At ASH, drugmakers to showcase early data for three-pronged cancer therapies
By Jonathan Gardner,4 days ago
More than a decade ago, Amgen ushered in a new era of cancer care, bringing to market the first “bispecific antibody” designed to treat a malignancy. The 2014 clearance of that drug, Blincyto, in leukemia kickstarted what’s since become a massive research push to widen the use of these treatments in oncology. Since then, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie and Pfizer, among others, have successfully developed bispecific treatments for other blood cancers like multiple myeloma and lymphoma. Another, from Amgen, came to market for a type of lung cancer.