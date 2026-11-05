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ROC secures ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security
By MSSP Alert Team,3 days ago
ROC has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its information security management system. This milestone provides independent validation of the security governance, risk management, and data-protection controls supporting the company's software products, software-as-a-service offerings, and cloud infrastructure, as reported by Biometric Update. The certification, granted by an independent body accredited by...