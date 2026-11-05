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Rep. John McGuire wins Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, AP projects
By Craig Smith,4 days ago
Why did Tom Perriello emphasize political change in his campaign?. Two days after Election Day, incumbent Republican Rep. John McGuire has been declared the winner of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. McGuire defeated Democrat Tom Perriello in a hotly contested race. Totals showed McGuire winning...