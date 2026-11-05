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The Avengers – The Removal Men
By Alan Rapp,3 days ago
Throwback Thursday takes us back to the adventures of British spy John Steed (Patrick Macnee) and his various partners. Steed goes undercover as a crook and assassin to expose a secret group of killers who just happen to meet in the same club where Venus Smith (Julie Stevens) has been hired to perform. While the episode never states that Steed was behind the hiring, given their last encounter, it could easily be implied (although what help Steed thought she could offer is certainly a question worth pondering).