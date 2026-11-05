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Coronado Drive road closure for new storm sewer construction
By WICS/WRSP Staff,4 days ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - To perform new storm sewer construction, SNC Construction will be closing Coronado Drive between Balboa Road and Breen Drive. Residents on this block of Coronado Drive may continue to access private driveways within the closed zone by entering a “Local Traffic Only” marked entrance located at the intersection of Balboa Road and Coronado Drive.