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North Carolina Student Killed While Boarding School Bus, Two Die in Utah Bus Crash
By Elora Haynes,4 days ago
A North Carolina high school student was struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday morning, November 3, while attempting to board her school bus in Nash County. According to WRAL, the crash occurred around 6:03 a.m. on Bryant Road, south of Middlesex, as a Southern Nash High School student was waiting in her driveway for the bus.
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