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Purdue Football: Depth Chart Review - Defense - Penn State
By Kyle Holderfield,4 days ago
CJ Madden: Snaps - 19 - Tackles - 3 Aiden Solecki: Snaps - 13 - Tackles - 1 Curt Neal: Snaps - 57 - Tackles - 5 - Sacks - 2 - T.F.L. - 2 The Defense gave up 269 yards in 51 carries, and the defensive line was moved by Penn State’s offensive line the vast majority of the game. The defensive line did their best but were outmatched throughout the game by Penn State’s offensive line and run game.