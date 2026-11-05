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Son of MaineDOT worker killed in Waterville I-95 crash files lawsuit
By WABI News Desk,5 days ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Following the death of two DOT workers in a crash on I-95 in Waterville in January, the son of one of the workers is seeking legal justice. According to Central Maine.com, Tyler Brown has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Samantha Tupper, 34, of Augusta, Dylan Bailey of Gardiner, and Beach Front Properties LLC.