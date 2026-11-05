undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report
3 days ago
Keeping up with #ProJackets in the NFL after Week 8 of action. Juanyeh Thomas has taken full advantage of his early season signing, becoming an integral part of the Dallas Cowboys special teams unit and shining through and the top-rated special teams player on the roster this past week, according to Pro Football Focus. Thomas has made multiple tackles in three straight weeks since signing with Dallas going into Week 4.