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Navajo Nation elects first female president. Her opponent is calling for a recount
By KNAU NewsTalk - Arizona Public Radio,5 days ago
Both candidates running to become the next Navajo Nation president campaigned to unify the tribe. But the outcome from Tuesday’s general election is only causing more division after unofficial results show Diné voters picked the first woman to the tribe’s top seat. Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne...