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2027 Oscar Predictions: The Awards Alchemist’s Guide to the Animated Feature Race
By Mark Johnson,4 days ago
Festival season is officially in the rearview mirror. Many of the films that spent months as names on a release calendar are now real, living things with box office, buzz, and baggage. Most of them have now been seen. Speculation gives way to educated guessing, and soon the precursors will kick off with a slew of critics and industry awards that will help light the way toward the 99th Academy Awards on March 14, 2027. For a full list of those key awards dates, visit our film awards calendar here.