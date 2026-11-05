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Devils' Connor Hellebuyck: First goalie off Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Hellebuyck was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Blues. Hellebuyck has picked up wins in each of his first three appearances with the Devils, and he'll start in a third consecutive matchup Thursday. Across his three starts, he's posted a 1.95 GAA and .900 save percentage. The Blues have recorded 3.00 goals per game to begin the regular season, which is tied for 19th in the NHL.