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Delaware County Emergency Management Agency Honored with 2026 Excellence in Public Service Award
4 days ago
MUNCIE, IN – November 4, 2026 – The Delaware County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) was honored with the 2026 Excellence in Public Service Award by the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The recognition acknowledges the agency’s outstanding dedication, leadership, and coordinated response to the historic and devastating flooding that impacted Delaware County in August 2026.