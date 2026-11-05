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ETSU Staff Senate collects holiday food donations through Nov. 13
By Connor Lute,3 days ago
The Staff Senate Holiday Food Drive is a decades-long tradition at ETSU. Through the food drive, Staff Senate puts together baskets of items needed to provide a typical holiday meal for staff, faculty or students in need. This year, the Staff Senate is also partnering with Food City to provide vouchers for recipients to purchase either a turkey or a ham for their basket.