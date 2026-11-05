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Volleyball set for pivitol final weekend against CCU and CSU Pueblo
By Angela Roberts, Associate AD - Communications,3 days ago
DURANGO, Colo. – With a postseason berth on the line, the Fort Lewis College volleyball team returns to Whalen Gymnasium for its final two matches of the 2026 regular season, hosting Colorado Christian University on Friday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. before closing out the campaign against Colorado State University Pueblo on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m.