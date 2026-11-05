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Buc Central soft launches as one-stop shop for student services
By Connor Lute,3 days ago
On Wednesday, Buc Central launched as a one-stop shop for students’ academic needs. Located on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center (room 250), next to ID Services, Buc Central combines several student services into one location. Services such as registration, student records, graduation, student payments, student accounts, billing and financial aid will all be under Buc Central.