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An extra layer of security is coming to ETSU Microsoft accounts
By Connor Lute,3 days ago
East Tennessee State University is phasing out traditional Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) methods, specifically SMS text messages and automated phone calls, and is launching stronger security options to protect accounts from phishing attacks. This global security update driven by Microsoft will begin taking effect on Feb. 1, 2027. Any student, faculty...