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2026 Black Wrecellence 500 Rankings Revealed: Rising AEW Star Takes Over No. 1 Spot
By Matt Boone,3 days ago
Kevin Knight has earned the top spot on the 2026 Black Wrecellence 500 rankings. Righteous Reg unveiled this year’s BW500 list on social media on Thursday, November 5. The annual rankings recognize 500 Black professional wrestlers from around the world, highlighting their accomplishments while promoting representation and diversity throughout the industry.