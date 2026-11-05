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New York Jets team up to bring lifesaving CPR training to Wayne, 12 New Jersey school districts
By Derek Callahan,5 days ago
Representatives from 12 New Jersey school districts received training in CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators this week through a partnership between the New York Jets and the American Heart Association. The training took place Nov. 4 in Wayne and included instruction in Hands-Only CPR and AED use....