undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Art is at the heart of Bell Hall
By UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School,,3 days ago
When UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School’s Steven D. Bell Hall was conceptualized, it was designed to answer the call for more access to Carolina business education. But its goal wasn’t just to be a place where the next generation of business leaders were taught — it would also be a place to foster collaboration, spark creativity and invite meaningful conversations.