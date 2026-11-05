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Judge orders public disclosure of white paper drafted by Colorado energy commission working group
4 days ago
A judge Wednesday ordered the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission to publicly disclose an advisory committee’s draft report, ruling it is not protected by CORA’s deliberative process privilege. “The four pages of the White Paper were improperly withheld,” wrote Denver District Court Judge Heidi Kutcher, siding with...
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