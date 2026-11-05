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Mexican judge accused of taking $2M bribe to release Ryan Wedding's right-hand man
By The Canadian Press,4 days ago
A Mexican judge has been arrested on allegations that he accepted a $2-million bribe in exchange for granting bail to a man accused of acting as second-in-command to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin, American officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice said Luis...