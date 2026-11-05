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Setting A Post-Election Direction For Our Goals
By Dr. John E. Warren,4 days ago
Now that the elections are over at the National, State and Local levels and we have secured our goals of regaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, the question is not only where do we go from here as a nation seeking to rebuild our democracy which was almost destroyed, but also what will we expect and demand of those we just put in power. We know we need an end to the illegal tariffs, the illegal war on Iran, restoration of healthcare cuts, reduction in gas prices, and the healing of.