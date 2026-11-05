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Harvey Award to support work with North Carolina clergy
By Michael Lananna, University CommunicationsMarketing,,2 days ago
Many people turn to faith leaders in times of crisis, yet clergy may not always have the practical tools for responding to mental and emotional health concerns. Sonyia Richardson, the John A. Tate Early Career Distinguished Fellow for Children in Need, is working to equip North Carolina faith leaders with the skills needed to address those concerns. Richardson received the 2026 Harvey Award for her project Behavioral Engagement by Leaders of Interfaith to Expand the Frontlines.