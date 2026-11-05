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2026-27 Winter Preview: Camdenton Boys Basketball
By Chris Parker,5 days ago
Second-year Camdenton boys basketball coach Steve Sanders is embracing the feeling of familiarity he now has with his players and vice-versa. “There are certainly less unknowns going into the second year for both the players and for me,” said Sanders, who was at Skyline prior to being hired at Camdenton a year ago. “While we still have a lot of work to do, it won’t seem like there are quite as many things to get installed before the first game.”