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Ron DeSantis: ‘Buckle Up’ for Democrats Leading House and Senate, ‘It’s Going to Be a Lot Different’
By Hannah Knudsen,5 days ago
Americans can “buckle up” for the shift in power in Washington, DC, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a second press conference on Wednesday. “What do we have federally? You have probably 56 Democrat senators, at least 54, probably 56. You’re going to have maybe 258 members of the U.S. House of Representatives will be Democrat,” DeSantis said, detailing the “massive sea change” given that there are 220 Republicans in the House now.
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