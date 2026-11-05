undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Menomonie Singers explore “Wonder” in November 21 and 22 concerts
4 days ago
For its November concerts, The Menomonie Singers will delve into the subject of. “Wonder” via the music of choral composers such as Elaine Hagenberg, Anton Armstrong, David Dickau, Dan Davison, Moses Hogan, Glenn McClure, and Kim Arneson. The choir will perform at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire on November 21 and at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie on November 22, 2026. Both performances are at 2 pm.