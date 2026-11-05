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The Macallan Concludes A Night on Earth Series With The Macallan A Night on Earth The Finale
4 days ago
The Macallan A Night on Earth – The Finale will conclude the brand's "A Night on Earth" series, which has gone from Scotland to Jerez to New Zealand and now, to New Orleans. The expression was matured in sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks and bottled at 43% ABV. It is said to offer nose notes of orange peel, cinnamon, clove and star anise, with a palate featuring nutmeg, creamy vanilla, almond praline, rich spice, dried fruit, cherries and sweet oak.