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NEURON AV REVAMPS MANCHESTER’S SATAN’S HOLLOW WITH MARTIN AUDIO BLACKLINEQ
By The Inside Story,4 days ago
Satan’s Hollow is one of Manchester’s most famous and long-running alternative nightspots, serving as a cornerstone of the city’s rock, metal and punk scenes for well over two decades. True to its name, the venue leans heavily into a gothic, infernal theme, with a distinctive circular main room where the central dance floor surrounds a circular central stage. Tasked with delivering a major sound upgrade in the venue’s devilishly challenging space, Neuron AV turned to Martin Audio’s BlacklineQ Series loudspeakers.