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Nebraska Legislature Republican supermajority will end; Democrats could pick up three seats
4 days ago
A 33-seat Republican supermajority in the Nebraska Legislature will end come 2027 as Democrats and a Democratic-endorsed nonpartisan led in three key districts by Wednesday afternoon. Twenty-five seats were before voters Tuesday, including a special election for a two-year term in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. Republicans gained 33 of 49...