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Packers receiver Christian Watson says he can play through broken rib
By Dennis Krause,5 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers wide receiver Christian Watson said he is preparing to play through soreness from a broken rib as Green Bay gets ready to face New England on Sunday in New England. Both teams are 5-3. Watson was taken by ambulance from Lambeau Field last Thursday night after the injury. He said the pain was significant, but his initial reaction was frustration because he felt he might have been able to continue after catching his breath.