undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HK Audio SI Series brings concert-scale sound to Seoul’s Munjeong Fun Station
By The Inside Story,3 days ago
A new public plaza in Seoul, which opened on 18 September 2026, is set to bring live concerts to commuters and office workers without a ticket in sight. Munjeong Fun Station, part of a Seoul Metropolitan Government programme to turn underused spaces near major subway stations into cultural and leisure hubs, now features an HK Audio sound system designed and installed by Korean integrator Sama Sound, built around the SI Series column arrays.