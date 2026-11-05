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Ravens Get Major Cap Discount in Jacoby Brissett Trade With Cardinals
By Pankti Parmar,5 days ago
The trade details aren’t even revealed yet — and the Baltimore Ravens are still emerging as the winners of their trade with the Arizona Cardinals for Jacoby Brissett. The two teams are to finalize a deal on Brissett over the weekend, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but a few key details still leaked beforehand with the trade announcement. A huge part of the report was the restructuring of Brissett’s contract.