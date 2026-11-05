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Warm afternoon, drought remains with cooler temps and rain possible this weekend
By Leslee Lacey,5 days ago
CENTRAL TEXAS — Enjoy today's warm, dry afternoon because a cold front is on its way. Today will be warm and quite lovely, with highs just above 80 expected for most of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. A weak cold front is arriving tonight. Without much moisture in the air, this front unfortunately will not provide us with rain. It will provide us with gusty winds up to 25mph tonight. The warm southerly winds of today will switch to a northerly flow tomorrow. That will draw in drier, cooler air and take temperatures down to the mid-70s for Friday.