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Alabama Football 2026 vs. LSU: Previewing the Tiger Defense
By Brent Taylor,3 days ago
The LSU defense has been statistically excellent over the course of the season, but have struggled in their two losses. For all of the things that didn’t go right in the Brian Kelly era at LSU, the hiring of Blake Baker to be the defensive coordinator was a game changer for the Tigers, and even after changing head coaching regimes, Lane Kiffin elected to keep Baker around to continue leading up that side of the ball.