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Report: Championship culture a ‘selling point’ as Valkyries court free agents
4 days ago
The Valkyries plan to be “aggressive in free agency to build on their championship roster,” and the culture that the team has built will be a “selling point” to future free agents, according to sources cited by Marcus Thompson II of THE ATHLETIC. The Valkyries “aren’t worried available star players will look elsewhere out of fear of being seen as ring chasers.” Golden State’s championship celebration is “as much motivation as it is a coronation.” The Valkyries “got a taste of how the Bay Area treats champions” (THE ATHLETIC, 11/4).