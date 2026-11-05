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“Shut Up Dude”: Fans Call Out Curt Cignetti for ‘Playing Sorry Schedule’ After He Accuses ESPN of SEC Bias
3 days ago
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti’s comments about the College Football Playoff rankings have sparked another debate. The Hoosiers coach also took aim at ESPN’s alleged preferential treatment toward SEC teams, but his remarks did not sit well with several college football fans. Some quickly turned the criticism back on Indiana, questioning the team’s strength of schedule.